$20M statue at the Cleveland Museum of Art seized by NY authorities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An ancient Roman bronze sculpture at the Cleveland Museum of Art was looted from Turkey, according to the New York District Attorney’s office.

The headless bronze statue was ordered seized in a search warrant issued by a New York judge earlier this month and is already off display.

According to museum officials, the statue is valued at $20 million.

According to the New York District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit, this is an ongoing criminal investigation into a smuggling network.

Below is a statement from the Cleveland Museum of Art:

“The Cleveland Museum of Art takes provenance issues very seriously and reviews claims to objects in the collection carefully and responsibly. As a matter of policy, the CMA does not discuss publicly whether a claim has been made. The CMA believes that public discussion before a resolution is reached detracts from the free and open dialogue between the relevant parties that leads to the best result for all concerned.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.