25 cars broken into at several Independence hotels

Independence
Independence(Independence Ohio Police Department)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Independence Chief of Police Robert Butler, 25 cars were broken into and two stolen at various hotels this week in the city.

The break-ins happened at The Courtyard by Marriott, LaQuinta Inn, and Holiday Inn on Rockside Road. All seen these incidents happened during the overnight hours beginning on Monday.

Chief Butler said there have been no arrests have been made.

IPD wanted to remind their residents to lock their car doors and not to leave any valuables in their cars overnight. If you need to leave something in your car, please ensure it is not easily visible from outside your car.

Most importantly, if you see something suspicious or hear a suspicious noise do not wait to call until the next day. Call us as soon as possible.

