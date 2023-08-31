4-year-old Akron boy dies after he accidentally shot himself

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A four-year-old Akron boy has died after he accidentally shot himself last Saturday.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said Isaiah Pope was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital Medical Center of Akron on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Akron police said officers were called out to the home in the 100 block of Edmeyer Court around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Miller said preliminary information determined the boy accessed an unsecured handgun, but the circumstances surrounding his death under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

