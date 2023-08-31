2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

4-year-old Akron boy dies after he accidentally shot himself

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A four-year-old Akron boy has died after he accidentally shot himself last Saturday.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said Isaiah Pope was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital Medical Center of Akron on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Akron police said officers were called out to the home in the 100 block of Edmeyer Court around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Miller said preliminary information determined the boy accessed an unsecured handgun, but the circumstances surrounding his death under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Floyd Fletcher
Man pleads guilty to knife attack at MGM Northfield Park
Still a bit cooler Thursday
Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and dry stretch of weather arrives Labor Day weekend
Fatimah Jibrael Wilson
Solon police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl
Joshua Jones is accused of meeting a victim online, then raping them multiple times in the same...
Cleveland man with cross tattoo on face wanted on 4 counts of rape