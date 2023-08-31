All charges dropped against man accused of crimes against Cleveland EMT worker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor announced Thursday all charges have been charged against the man accused of stalking, raping, and kidnapping a Cleveland EMT worker.

Michael Stennet was charged with two counts of rape and one count of abduction for the August 2021 alleged attack.

Michael Stennett (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

He was then accused of violating the protection order in January 2023.

EMT worker Lachelle Jordan went missing from May 6 to May 11.

Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan

On Aug. 29, the charge of violating the protection order was dropped, due to “inconsistent evidence to substantiate the stalking complaint.”

On Aug. 31, the charges of rape and abduction were dismissed.

“The State brings forth cases with the intention of seeking truth and justice on behalf of the victim. Survivors of sexual assault deserve to be heard and have their case be given a full and diligent investigation. The circumstances surrounding one case should not deter survivors from coming forward,” according to a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office added the investigation regarding Jordan’s disappearance remains ongoing.

