2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

All charges dropped against man accused of crimes against Cleveland EMT worker

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor announced Thursday all charges have been charged against the man accused of stalking, raping, and kidnapping a Cleveland EMT worker.

Michael Stennet was charged with two counts of rape and one count of abduction for the August 2021 alleged attack.

Michael Stennett
Michael Stennett(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

He was then accused of violating the protection order in January 2023.

EMT worker Lachelle Jordan went missing from May 6 to May 11.

Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan

On Aug. 29, the charge of violating the protection order was dropped, due to “inconsistent evidence to substantiate the stalking complaint.”

On Aug. 31, the charges of rape and abduction were dismissed.

“The State brings forth cases with the intention of seeking truth and justice on behalf of the victim. Survivors of sexual assault deserve to be heard and have their case be given a full and diligent investigation. The circumstances surrounding one case should not deter survivors from coming forward,” according to a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office added the investigation regarding Jordan’s disappearance remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

4-year-old Akron boy dies after he accidentally shot himself
Floyd Fletcher
Man pleads guilty to knife attack at MGM Northfield Park
Still a bit cooler Thursday
Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and dry stretch of weather arrives Labor Day weekend
Fatimah Jibrael Wilson
Solon police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl