Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Cleveland girl

By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland has issued an AMBER ALERT for 2-year-old female Royalty Royalle Smith. Royalty is a black female, 2′00″, 19 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

The child was reportedly taken by her mother, Laketa Lorine Cannon, according to police.

The suspect is described as a 24-year-old female, 5′3″, 150 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes. The mother and child were last seen in the area of 2337 East 28th Street, Cleveland, Ohio.

The suspect was driving a Black 2011 Nissan Rogue, bearing Ohio license plate of HLT9167.

Anyone having information on this abduction please call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-3075, or dial 9-1-1.

