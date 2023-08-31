2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bay Village to discuss drainage improvements following flooding concerns

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bay Village is going to address ongoing flooding issues during a public meeting on Thursday night.

Flooding concerns have been an ongoing problem for Bay Village, further increased due to last weeks’ storms.

The meeting, which will be held by city council, will address public improvements to streets, sewers, and drainage. The meeting will review the storm system and address upcoming projects to fix flaws. The public is welcome to attend and ask questions.

