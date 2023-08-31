Bay Village to discuss drainage improvements following flooding concerns

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bay Village is going to address ongoing flooding issues during a public meeting on Thursday night.

Flooding concerns have been an ongoing problem for Bay Village, further increased due to last weeks’ storms.

The meeting, which will be held by city council, will address public improvements to streets, sewers, and drainage. The meeting will review the storm system and address upcoming projects to fix flaws. The public is welcome to attend and ask questions.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.