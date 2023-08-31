2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns QB Deshaun Watson selected as 1 of 5 team captains on eve of 1st full season after suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before a preseason NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson is one of Cleveland’s captains.

The Browns quarterback, who was suspended 11 games last season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, was one of five players elected by their teammates.

Watson was banned by the league after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and harassment during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston.

Along with Watson, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, left guard Joel Bitonio, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and long snapper Charley Hughlett were selected in a vote announced after practice Thursday.

Watson is the only new captain in 2023, and coach Kevin Stefanski said the honor is deserved.

“Deshaun, it’s very, very natural for him to lead,” Stefanski said. “And I think he’s comfortable leading from out in front. I think he’s comfortable from leading and letting his teammates get credit. That’s just something he’s always done his whole life. And just the way he’s integrated himself into this football team is impressive to watch.”

The Browns traded for Watson in March 2022, signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, a deal that brought criticism to the franchise.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

