Browns RB Jerome Ford expects to be ready week 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jerome Ford missed much of training camp with a hamstring injury but the 2nd-year running back said Thursday he’ll be ready for week one.

“I don’t know the role yet but whatever role I’m given I’m ready to do,” Ford said. “Coach has been preparing all of us for everything.”

With the departure of Kareem Hunt, Ford is now the backup to Nick Chubb, who he says taught him how to be a pro.

The Browns practiced Thursday at their home stadium.

The season opener is next Sunday, Sept. 10, against Cincinnati, also at home.

