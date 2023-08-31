Cleveland AMBER Alert canceled after children located at MetroHealth Medical Center

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert for two missing girls issued just before midnight Wednesday night was deactivated an hour later, according to the Cuyahoga County Communications System.

The AMBER Alert was activated at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday for two Cleveland girls.

The two-year-old and four-year-old were reported to have been taken by their mother, 24-year-old Laketa Lorine Cannon, police say.

The AMBER Alert was canceled at 12:24 a.m. when the mother and children were located at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police say the mother was taken into custody and the children are with the Division of Child and family Services.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

