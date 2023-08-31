Cleveland man with cross tattoo on face wanted on 4 counts of rape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most wanted features a Cleveland man who is facing four counts of rape and has some very noticeable tattoos on his face and neck.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, in 2018 Joshua Jones is accused of meeting his victim online and when they met in person he allegedly raped them multiple times in the same night.

Jones is labeled a sexually violent offender by the Cuyahoga County Court.

From the 2018 incident, Jones is facing four counts of rape, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Jones has several face and neck tattoos including a cross between his eyes, spades on the right side of his face and “90′s” near his right ear.

Joshua Jones has several face and neck tattoos that make him easy to identify, including a cross tattoo between his eyes. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

He is described as being 5′10″ and approximately 210 pounds, and was last known to be staying in the 12600 block of Thornhurst Avenue in Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

