2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland man with cross tattoo on face wanted on 4 counts of rape

Joshua Jones is accused of meeting a victim online, then raping them multiple times in the same...
Joshua Jones is accused of meeting a victim online, then raping them multiple times in the same evening. He has been on the run since 2018.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most wanted features a Cleveland man who is facing four counts of rape and has some very noticeable tattoos on his face and neck.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, in 2018 Joshua Jones is accused of meeting his victim online and when they met in person he allegedly raped them multiple times in the same night.

Jones is labeled a sexually violent offender by the Cuyahoga County Court.

From the 2018 incident, Jones is facing four counts of rape, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Jones has several face and neck tattoos including a cross between his eyes, spades on the right side of his face and “90′s” near his right ear.

Joshua Jones has several face and neck tattoos that make him easy to identify, including a...
Joshua Jones has several face and neck tattoos that make him easy to identify, including a cross tattoo between his eyes.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

He is described as being 5′10″ and approximately 210 pounds, and was last known to be staying in the 12600 block of Thornhurst Avenue in Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Floyd Fletcher
Man pleads guilty to knife attack at MGM Northfield Park
Still a bit cooler Thursday
Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and dry stretch of weather arrives Labor Day weekend
Fatimah Jibrael Wilson
Solon police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl
2 men die after double shooting in Akron