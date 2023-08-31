2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Public Power says most outages are restored as questions linger over response

Crews worked extended hours to clean up damage and restore power in Cleveland after storms...
Crews worked extended hours to clean up damage and restore power in Cleveland after storms rolled through on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.(WOIO)
By Jim Nelson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Wednesday morning, Cleveland Public Power said all known storm-related power outages were fixed, ending days of frustration for thousands of customers throughout Northeast Ohio.

“It’s been hard trying to adjust to this without lights. I had to charge my phone in my car... it’s been a struggle the last couple of days,” said Ephraim Sears of Collinwood.

Sears was among the last of the Cleveland residents to have power restored on Wednesday morning.

Cleveland Public Power estimated 95% of power had been restored as of Tuesday.

Sears’ sister reached out to 19 News to report the issues at the Lakeshore Blvd. building.

She said Cleveland Public Power was not responsive when they called to get information about their outages.

19 News reached out to a Cleveland Public Power spokesperson late Wednesday afternoon but was unable to reach them.

The utility has been providing regular updates on social media, and posted the following update for customers:

On Tuesday, Ward 7 Cleveland City Councilwoman Stephanie Howse expressed concern over the city’s overall response to last week’s storms.

“Every resident of Ward 7 and in the City of Cleveland deserves to feel safe and protected, especially during times of crisis,” she said. “The recent events have raised significant concerns about the city’s emergency preparedness, and we must address these concerns promptly and thoroughly to prevent such devastation from happening again.”

Cleveland Public Power is operated by the city.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Vehicle stolen from Perkins Township Speedway, police say
Vehicle stolen from Perkins Township Speedway, police say
Independence
25 cars broken into at several Independence hotels
Pickup trucks used to steal from Cleveland Life Storage units, police say
Pickup trucks used to steal from Cleveland Life Storage units, police say
Akron police
Double shooting leaves 1 man dead in Akron