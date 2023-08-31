Cleveland Public Power says most outages are restored as questions linger over response

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Wednesday morning, Cleveland Public Power said all known storm-related power outages were fixed, ending days of frustration for thousands of customers throughout Northeast Ohio.

“It’s been hard trying to adjust to this without lights. I had to charge my phone in my car... it’s been a struggle the last couple of days,” said Ephraim Sears of Collinwood.

Sears was among the last of the Cleveland residents to have power restored on Wednesday morning.

Cleveland Public Power estimated 95% of power had been restored as of Tuesday.

Sears’ sister reached out to 19 News to report the issues at the Lakeshore Blvd. building.

She said Cleveland Public Power was not responsive when they called to get information about their outages.

19 News reached out to a Cleveland Public Power spokesperson late Wednesday afternoon but was unable to reach them.

The utility has been providing regular updates on social media, and posted the following update for customers:

“The storm has resulted in many losses; please check with your home or renter’s insurance for coverage related to storm-related damages. If you receive SNAP benefits, call our office ASAP to receive a letter to submit with your claim.”

On Tuesday, Ward 7 Cleveland City Councilwoman Stephanie Howse expressed concern over the city’s overall response to last week’s storms.

“Every resident of Ward 7 and in the City of Cleveland deserves to feel safe and protected, especially during times of crisis,” she said. “The recent events have raised significant concerns about the city’s emergency preparedness, and we must address these concerns promptly and thoroughly to prevent such devastation from happening again.”

Cleveland Public Power is operated by the city.

