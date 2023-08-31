2 Strong 4 Bullies
Double shooting leaves 1 man dead in Akron

Akron police
Akron police
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in Akron Wednesday afternoon leaving a 32-year-old man dead.

Police said around 5:00 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Cole Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old male on a porch with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital by ambulance and is in critical condition.

The second man shot was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center by private auto where he later was pronounced dead.

At this time, detectives believe there was a possible altercation leading up to the shooting, but the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

Detectives are working to identify one or more additional subjects who may have been at the scene or in the area at the time of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

