Guardians add 3 pitchers for stretch run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians got aggressive Thursday, adding 3 pitchers to their staff for the final month of the season.

The team claimed Lucas Gioloto, Reynaldo Lopez and Matt Moore off waivers from the Angels.

Cleveland then designated pitcher Peyton Battenfield and catcher Eric Haase for assignment.

The team has not yet announced when the 3 players will join Cleveland’s team for games.

Giolito, 29, has spent the majority of his career with the Chicago White Sox, posting a career mark of 60-58 with a 4.35 ERA in 174 games/172 starts (983.0IP, 856H, 475ER, 1038SO, .232 avg).

López, 29, owns a career Major League record of 38-49 with a 4.39 ERA in 229 games/97 starts with Washington, Chicago-AL and Los Angeles-AL since debuting in 2016.

Moore, 34, is in his 13th Major League season, appearing in 309 MLB games with Tampa Bay (2011-16), San Francisco (2016-17), Texas (2018), Detroit (2019), Fukuoka (2020), Philadelphia (2021), Texas (2022) and Los Angeles-AL (2023).

Cleveland is home Friday for a 3-game series with Tampa Bay.

The Guardians are 5 games back of first-place Minnesota in the A.L. Central.

