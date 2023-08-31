Heights High closed Thursday after person wearing ski mask prompts Wednesday lockdown

Editor’s Note: The video player above includes 19 News’ previous coverage. Return for updates.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District closed its high school Thursday after a possible threat prompted a lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

According to a letter shared with school families, Cleveland Heights police issued the lockdown around 3:40 p.m. after a staff member reported a person wearing a black ski mask entered the building.

The district also said there is an unconfirmed report by a parent who suspected the person had a weapon.

Police have identified the person, according to the letter, and are still investigating.

Below is the full letter from Superintendent Liz Kirby shared with school families:

At approximately 3:40 p.m. today, after school hours, a staff member reported that an individual had entered the building wearing a black ski mask. A parent who was present reported that they suspected the individual had a weapon on their person. The building went into a Level 2 lockdown, per security protocols.

During their response, Cleveland Heights Police briefly issued a Level 3 lockdown as a precaution as they swept the building. This was communicated to staff and students in the building via overhead announcement. During the brief Level 3 lockdown, however, Level 2 protocols were followed per instruction from law enforcement. The lockdown was shifted back down to Level 2 and remained in place until approximately 5:30 p.m. while CHPD searched the entire building. I want to thank the CHPD for their swift, thorough, and professional response.

It has not been confirmed that the individual in the ski mask had a weapon. The individual has been identified and we, along with local police, will continue to investigate this incident.

Because many of our staff and students are experiencing heightened anxiety and stress due to the Level 3 lockdown, Heights High School will be closed tomorrow, August 31. We anticipate that school will resume on Friday, September 1 and we will have supports in place for students and staff. Curriculum Night scheduled tomorrow for Heights High School will be canceled and rescheduled for a later date.

Thank you again for your cooperation, patience, and understanding as we worked through this incident, with the safety of our students and staff always at the forefront.

