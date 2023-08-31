2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lake County woman pleads not guilty to killing boyfriend

Ashley Deziree Doss
Ashley Deziree Doss(Willoughby Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby woman accused of murdering her boyfriend in May pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Lake County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

Ashley Deziree Doss, 32, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault for the death of Deon’te Taylor, 30.

Willoughby police officers first went to the couple’s home at Oakhill Apartments for a disturbance call around 2 a.m. on May 5, according to Det. Lt. John Begovic.

According to police, Doss and Taylor told officers they were just arguing and wanted to stay together in their apartment.

At 3:20 a.m., Lake County Central Dispatch got a 911 call from Doss who indicated her boyfriend had been shot and needed an ambulance, said Det. Lt. Begovic.

Det. Lt. Begovic said the call was transferred to Willoughby Police dispatch, and Doss admitted she had shot her boyfriend.

When officers arrived, Taylor was found unresponsive in the bedroom. EMS transported him to University Hospitals Lake West Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Doss remains in the Lake County Jail and has a pre-trial on Oct. 2.

