2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man breaks into Cleveland Public Storage, steals from multiple units, police say

Man breaks into Cleveland Public Storage, steals from multiple units, police say
Man breaks into Cleveland Public Storage, steals from multiple units, police say(Cleveland Division of Police First District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of breaking into Public Storage and stealing from multiple units is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The breaking and entering happened at 2250 West 117th St. between 8-10 p.m. on July 26, according to police.

Police said the SUV he arrived in appears to be a maroon Hyundai Entourage.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the SUV shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Man breaks into Cleveland Public Storage, steals from multiple units, police say
Man breaks into Cleveland Public Storage, steals from multiple units, police say(Cleveland Division of Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or the SUV, or have any other information on this crime, call First District Det. Gessino at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-227516 with your tips.

[ Pickup trucks used to steal from Cleveland Life Storage units, police say ]

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Laketa Lorine Cannon
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Cleveland girl
Traveling with Tan: Day 2: Tram ride up Mt. Alyeska
Traveling with Tan: Day 2: Alaska Wildlife Center
This is a scenic highway to take in the amazing views of Alaska. Check out this rest stop. ...
Traveling with Tan: Day 2: Turnagain Arm