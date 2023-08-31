CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of breaking into Public Storage and stealing from multiple units is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The breaking and entering happened at 2250 West 117th St. between 8-10 p.m. on July 26, according to police.

Police said the SUV he arrived in appears to be a maroon Hyundai Entourage.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the SUV shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Man breaks into Cleveland Public Storage, steals from multiple units, police say (Cleveland Division of Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or the SUV, or have any other information on this crime, call First District Det. Gessino at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-227516 with your tips.

