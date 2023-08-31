Man pleads guilty to knife attack at MGM Northfield Park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old man pleaded guilty to stabbing his girlfriend with a knife in the parking lot of MGM Northfield Park.

Floyd Fletcher stabbed the 52-year-old woman in May.

Floyd Fletcher (Northfield Village Police)

The couple was fighting inside a vehicle in the parking lot and then the woman jumped out and Fletcher chased her down.

Northfield police said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for multiple neck wounds

Fletcher was detained by security and then taken into custody by police.

On Wednesday, Fletcher pleaded guilty to attempted murder in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joy Oldfield.

He was sentenced to six to nine years in prison.

He was also designated a violent offender.

