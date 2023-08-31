CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of robbing a Cleveland store at gunpoint is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The aggravated robbery happened at approximately 4 p.m. near West 117th Street and Lorain Avenue on Aug. 13, according to Cleveland police.

Police said he was last seen riding the pictured bike northbound on West 117th Street.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Man robs Cleveland store at gunpoint, takes off on bicycle, police say (Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize him or have any other information on this aggravated robbery, call First District Det. Madej at 216-623-2524 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-247964 with your tips.

