Man robs Cleveland store at gunpoint, takes off on bicycle, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of robbing a Cleveland store at gunpoint is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.
The aggravated robbery happened at approximately 4 p.m. near West 117th Street and Lorain Avenue on Aug. 13, according to Cleveland police.
Police said he was last seen riding the pictured bike northbound on West 117th Street.
Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:
If you recognize him or have any other information on this aggravated robbery, call First District Det. Madej at 216-623-2524 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.
Reference report #2023-247964 with your tips.
