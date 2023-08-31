2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio officials want Gov. DeWine to issue emergency declaration for Lake County

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Representative Jamie Callender is urging Governor Mike DeWine to make an emergency declaration and provide additional recovery resources for Lake County as a result of recent damages caused by severe weather.

The emergency declaration allows states resources to be brought in through mutual aid agreements.

Mentor City Manager Kenneth Filipiak said he hopes DeWine will put it into action.

“We’re hopeful if there is an opportunity for assistance from the state of Ohio, we will be glad to have it,” said Filipiak

Last week, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Mentor. Lake County experienced two earthquakes, measuring 2.3 and 3.6 in magnitude, multiple downbursts, as well as an EF 1 tornado carving a path 150 yards wide and 3.28 miles long.

The severity of these weather conditions resulted in loss of power, school closures, and building, powerline, and utility pole collapses.

“”We are at the clean up mode. At one point half of our city was out of power, all of the power has been restored with an exception of a handful of customers who are expected to be back on today,” said Filipiak

Most of the damage is cleaned up, but the cost of repairs is the continuing problem.

“When you are talking about a tree that can cost five to ten thousand dollars, that’s coming directly out of a resident’s pocket who may have just spent an significant amount of money because they were just displaced from their home,” said Filipiak. “We’ve had people working around the clock for the past week since the storm hit, that will continue so you have a lot of overtime expenses related to that so it will be nice to see some of that in return.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

