Ohio redistricting commission to once again try and find the right political map for Ohio

The Ohio Redistricting Commission looking to solidify constitutionally legal political maps.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Redistricting Commission will reconvene on September 13th, as lawmakers hope to finally solidify Ohio’s political map.

The commission, which was established to create the State Assembly and Senate maps, had failed multiple times last year in finding a map deemed constitutional. The Secretary of State is now giving a September 22nd deadline, just nine days, for a new map to be submitted. That could give time for legal challenges and a full implementation so primary and general elections would not be delayed.

State Senator Nikki Antonio (D-Lakewood), is a new addition to the redistricting commission, she believes that a constitutionally acceptable map can be done. For that to happen, a bipartisan effort is truly needed as a majority of the Commission is Republican.

Once a map is completed, it would be sent to the Ohio Supreme Court to determine if it is constitutional. If that is the case, that map would then be the State’s official political map for the next decade.

