One dead, 3 injured in 2-car Mount Pleasant crash early Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-car crash at East 116th Street and Kinsman Road has killed one and sent three others to the hospital, police say.

Cleveland police responded to the Mount Pleasant around 2 a.m. and closed Kinsman road between East 116th Street and East 117th Street.

Cleveland EMS confirmed a man in his 20s was declared dead on scene.

A 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were both transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

A 30-year-old woman was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

This is a developing story.

