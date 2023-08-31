2 Strong 4 Bullies
One dead, 3 injured in 2-car Mount Pleasant crash early Thursday

A two-car crash at East 116th Street and Kinsman Road has killed one and sent three others to...
A two-car crash at East 116th Street and Kinsman Road has killed one and sent three others to the hospital, police say.(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-car crash at East 116th Street and Kinsman Road has killed one and sent three others to the hospital, police say.

Cleveland police responded to the Mount Pleasant around 2 a.m. and closed Kinsman road between East 116th Street and East 117th Street.

Cleveland EMS confirmed a man in his 20s was declared dead on scene.

A 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were both transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

A 30-year-old woman was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

