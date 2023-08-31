2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘One gun at a time’: East Cleveland church, police work together to get guns out of the home

(Pexels via MGN)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Empowerment Church is looking to change the spike in gun violence and have teamed up with East Cleveland police to collect unloaded guns.

“One gun at a time. That’s all we’re asking,” said Shirley Fitzpatrick, community activist.

Church officials and police are hosting a gun turn-in event on Sunday, Sept. 3 at Forrest Hills Park from Noon-4 p.m.

“If you give up the gun, there will be no questions asked,” said Fitzpatrick.

There will also be educational opportunities on how to keep you and your family safe from guns.

“The East Cleveland Police Department will be up here with their swat team. They will be taking the guns and giving out safety locks,” said Fitzpatrick.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Chris Antonetti
Ohio officials want Gov. DeWine to issue emergency declaration for Lake County
Calling for a disaster declaration in Lake County
Call for disaster declaration after Lake County storms
Jerome Ford