‘One gun at a time’: East Cleveland church, police work together to get guns out of the home

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Empowerment Church is looking to change the spike in gun violence and have teamed up with East Cleveland police to collect unloaded guns.

“One gun at a time. That’s all we’re asking,” said Shirley Fitzpatrick, community activist.

Church officials and police are hosting a gun turn-in event on Sunday, Sept. 3 at Forrest Hills Park from Noon-4 p.m.

“If you give up the gun, there will be no questions asked,” said Fitzpatrick.

There will also be educational opportunities on how to keep you and your family safe from guns.

“The East Cleveland Police Department will be up here with their swat team. They will be taking the guns and giving out safety locks,” said Fitzpatrick.

