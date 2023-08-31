Part of East Cleveland’s past will help create a brighter future for the city

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Mickey’s building on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland has been vacant for twenty years...but is now reborn.

“This building is critical,” said Dennis Roberts, Director of Real Estate Development for the Cuyahoga Land Bank. “This is really an opportunity to jump-start development in this city, by leveraging its proximity to University Circle, Case Western Reserve, University Hospitals, and the Clinic.”

The iconic East Cleveland landmark started as a Buick dealership built in 1949 and then became Mickey’s Rustproofing. And, by the end of this year, with $3.5 million of restoration, the Old Mickey’s building will serve a new purpose.

“What we expect this building to be turned into is office space, twenty-five thousand square feet, we expect not only office space in the rear,” said Roberts. “This particular location we expect to put in a cafe and then upstairs we hope to build some kind of community gathering space.”

Mickey’s will be the gateway to the redevelopment of 38 acres of blighted property, a $122 million redevelopment project for the city.

“This is a classic example of traditional land banking,” said Cuyahoga Land Bank President Gus Frangos. “We assembled a couple hundred lots in a 38-acre footprint in an area people thought you couldn’t do anything in and we’re going to transform this part of East Cleveland.”

ARPA dollars from East Cleveland as well as money from Cuyahoga County and the State of Ohio and private investment from the Cuyahoga Land Bank and builders will fund a project with a vision beyond just the Mickey’s building.

“We expect several townhomes to be built,” said Roberts as he pointed down Woodlawn Avenue at the corner of the Mickey’s building. “And beyond that, the Land Bank is going to jump-start this development by building five new homes that will lead to new development all the way down the Forest Hill.”

“Land is king,” said Frangos. “You assemble the land some five hundred feet or a quarter mile from some of the largest wealth in the State of Ohio, there’s some synergy that can happen.”

Synergy to shake the rust off the old Mickey’s Rustproofing building.

“I mean, I think it’s symbolic,” said Roberts. “Having this building completed by the end of this year will be the ultimate evidence that something good is about to happen. And people need hope, they need to believe in something. And this building is what they will see.”

The old brownfields will also include green space and sustainability features like solar panels. The home project break ground next year with the goal to finish the entire project in five years.

