Pickup trucks used to steal from Cleveland Life Storage units, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A couple of pickup trucks were used to steal items from various Life Storage units, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help finding the theft suspects.

The thefts happened on Aug. 5 and Aug. 15 at 13820 Lorain Ave., according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the trucks shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

If you recognize these trucks or have any other information on these thefts, call First District Det. Bankston at 216-623-2540 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-232357 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

