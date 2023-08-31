Pickup trucks used to steal from Cleveland Life Storage units, police say
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A couple of pickup trucks were used to steal items from various Life Storage units, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help finding the theft suspects.
The thefts happened on Aug. 5 and Aug. 15 at 13820 Lorain Ave., according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the trucks shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:
If you recognize these trucks or have any other information on these thefts, call First District Det. Bankston at 216-623-2540 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.
Reference report #2023-232357 with your tips.
