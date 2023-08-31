CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A couple of pickup trucks were used to steal items from various Life Storage units, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help finding the theft suspects.

The thefts happened on Aug. 5 and Aug. 15 at 13820 Lorain Ave., according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the trucks shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Pickup trucks used to steal from Cleveland Life Storage units, police say (Cleveland Division of Police First District)

Pickup trucks used to steal from Cleveland Life Storage units, police say (Cleveland Division of Police First District)

If you recognize these trucks or have any other information on these thefts, call First District Det. Bankston at 216-623-2540 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-232357 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.