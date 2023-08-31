Questions about safety at Shoregate Towers in Willowick go unanswered

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - People living in the Shoregate Towers Apartments seem to be getting a bit of relief on Thursday as carts filled with garbage made their way out of the building.

But the questions about safety for some remain unanswered.

“I would just like to know: Is the building safe? That’s all I want to know,” said Becky Dea, who lives in the East building right next to the collapsed garage.

It has been over a week since the collapse, and she still has questions about the stability of the apartment.

“No, not in the slightest bit, and we have a little one, and that makes it even worse,” said Dea when asked if she feels safe in the building.

She says for months, building management has not responded to emails about problems in the building, a radio silence that carried into the aftermath of the garage collapse.

Outside of notes in the lobby, she says communication has been lackluster.

“Since March, I have emailed them numerous times over various issues we have in our apartment, and none of them get answered,” said Dea, who just wants answers to her safety concerns.

The Willowick Building Department was also on the complex grounds Thursday, saying it was in response to complaints about the garbage, but unable to give further comment.

People living in the building also sent pictures of a notice in the East building’s front doors from the Fire Marshal with a proposed penalty for unsafe conditions.

19 News left messages with the fire department, requesting comment on the notice and more details on what exactly it entails, and is awaiting a response.

19 News also reached out to building management again with no response.

