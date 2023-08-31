2 Strong 4 Bullies
Red Cross to open shelter for Erie County residents

American Red Cross
American Red Cross(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Red Cross, at the request of the Erie County Emergency Management Agency, will open a temporary shelter on Thursday, for residents whose homes were affected by last week’s severe weather in North Central Ohio, according to the Red Cross.

The shelter will be located at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1920 Shelby Street, in Sandusky

Cots, blankets, personal hygiene items, meals, and beverages will be provided.

Residents are encouraged to bring their prescription medications. Residents may keep belongings with them in the shelter if they fit completely under their cot.

Anyone who was affected by last week’s storms in Erie County is welcome at the Red Cross shelter.

