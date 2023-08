SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old girl last seen on Aug. 28.

According to police, Fatimah Jibrael Wilson left her home around 7 p.m.

Wilson may be in the area of Connecticut Avenue in Cleveland.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please call Solon police at 440-248-1234

