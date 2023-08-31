Third-wettest Summer on record in Cleveland; ninth-wettest August

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was an exceptionally wet Summer in Cleveland, and it even made it into the record books.

The Summer of 2023 was the third-wettest Summer on record in Cleveland.

17.11 inches of rain fell at Cleveland Hopkins from June 1st to August 31st.

After experiencing the seventh-wettest July on record, Cleveland just recorded their ninth-wettest August on record.

Cleveland Hopkins finished the month with 6.37 inches of rainfall.

Over a trace of rain fell at the airport on 14 out of 31 days.

Two of those days were exceptionally wet.

On August 23rd, 2.75 inches of rain fell in Cleveland as severe storms moved across Lake Erie.

I-90 West in Lakewood was flooded for several hours as the storms raged.

I-90 in Lakewood flooding (Misty Stiver)

The following evening also brought torrential rain, and even tornadoes, to northeast Ohio.

The final tornado count for August 24th was 12.

August 11th also brought a lot of rain to northern Ohio.

Cleveland Hopkins accumulated 0.94 inches of rain that day.

Akron-Canton also experienced one of their wettest Augusts on record, picking up 6.80 inches of rainfall.

That makes August 2023 Akron-Canton’s 8th-wettest August on record.

It wasn’t just Cleveland and Akron-Canton; other major observation sites also experienced exceptionally wet weather this month.

Mansfield tied their fifth-wettest August on record (1935) with 7.47 inches of rain, and New Philadelphia had their fourth-wettest August on record with 7.51 inches of rain.

The Summer of 2023 will be remembered for being wet and stormy area-wide.

Mansfield experienced their sixth-wettest Summer on record with 18.62 inches of rain.

While most of the country endured blistering record heat, August was cooler than normal in northeast Ohio.

Cleveland Hopkins and Akron-Canton only hit 90 degrees once all Summer.

Cleveland’s average temperature in August was 71 degrees, which is two degrees below normal.

That doesn’t even crack the top-10 coolest Augusts on record though.

Akron-Canton’s average temperature in August was only 69.4 degrees!

That’s three degrees below normal, but it won’t put Akron-Canton in the top-10 coolest Augusts.

Friday, we will bid farewell to not only the month of August but also Meteorological Summer.

Meteorological Fall will begin September 1st, and it’s going to start on a very dry note.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting dry weather through the middle of next week.

While August provided many cooler days and refreshing evenings, September is going to bring the heat, at least for Labor Day weekend.

Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees from Sunday through Wednesday.

