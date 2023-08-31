2 Strong 4 Bullies
Vehicle stolen from Perkins Township Speedway, police say

Vehicle stolen from Perkins Township Speedway, police say
(Perkins Township Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing a motor vehicle from a Speedway is on the loose, Perkins Township police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The Speedway is located on US-20 at SR-2, police said on Aug. 30.

The vehicle was later found in Cleveland, according to police.

“We believe the suspect might live in the Cleveland area and might have been visiting or working out in the Sandusky area,” police stated.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Perkins Township Police Department:

Vehicle stolen from Perkins Township Speedway, police say
(Perkins Township Police)
Vehicle stolen from Perkins Township Speedway, police say
Vehicle stolen from Perkins Township Speedway, police say(Perkins Township Police)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this stolen vehicle, call Perkins Township police at 419-627-0824 Ext. 5.

“All information can be confidential,” police assured tipsters.

