Canton police: Vape store bust uncovers gambling machines, drugs, gun

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police say officers busted a vape store Thursday afternoon and uncovered illegal gambling machines, drugs and more.

The search warrant was conducted around 1:30 p.m. at Mo Vapes on Cleveland Avenue NW.

According to police, charges related to the bust are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officer say they discovered and seized items including:

  • 10 gambling machines
  • 3.5 pounds of marijuana
  • 2 ounces of cocaine
  • 24 ounces of Promethazine
  • 1 Springfield XD .45 caliber handgun
  • $4,276

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 330-649-5929.

Anonymous tips are also accepted.

