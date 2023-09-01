Canton police: Vape store bust uncovers gambling machines, drugs, gun

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police say officers busted a vape store Thursday afternoon and uncovered illegal gambling machines, drugs and more.

The search warrant was conducted around 1:30 p.m. at Mo Vapes on Cleveland Avenue NW.

According to police, charges related to the bust are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officer say they discovered and seized items including:

10 gambling machines

3.5 pounds of marijuana

2 ounces of cocaine

24 ounces of Promethazine

1 Springfield XD .45 caliber handgun

$4,276

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 330-649-5929.

Anonymous tips are also accepted.

