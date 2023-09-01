Canton police: Vape store bust uncovers gambling machines, drugs, gun
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police say officers busted a vape store Thursday afternoon and uncovered illegal gambling machines, drugs and more.
The search warrant was conducted around 1:30 p.m. at Mo Vapes on Cleveland Avenue NW.
According to police, charges related to the bust are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.
Officer say they discovered and seized items including:
- 10 gambling machines
- 3.5 pounds of marijuana
- 2 ounces of cocaine
- 24 ounces of Promethazine
- 1 Springfield XD .45 caliber handgun
- $4,276
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 330-649-5929.
Anonymous tips are also accepted.
