2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Hopkins Airport travelers prepare for Labor Day weekend

By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Labor Day weekend creeps up, travelers are ready for their last chance at a getaway for the summer.

“I’m a frequent flyer so I am used to the busy and I just enjoy traveling” said one traveler, Jennifer Statford.

The Federal Aviation Administration predicts this will be the third busiest holiday weekend of the year so far.

“I’m with my wife and we are going to have a good time. We are going to have a good time” said another traveler, Raymon Malone.

This comes days after Hurricane Idalia affected flights across the country including Cleveland.

It’s also just 24 hours after dozens of United Airline flight attendants picketed at Cleveland Hopkins demanding the airline for a fair contract.

Some said they are worried it could affect their holiday travel.

“I’d be a little upset. Especially right now while I am here at the airport,” said Statford.

Ultimately, flyers said despite the hassle, they have one goal in mind, to make it to their destination safely.

“We want everybody to be safe, that’s it. That’s all that makes a difference,” said Malone.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Family and friends release balloons at a private vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus,...
Ohio authorities release bodycam video showing fatal police shooting of pregnant Black woman
Cleveland Hopkins Airport travelers prepare for Labor Day weekend
Cleveland Hopkins Airport travelers prepare for Labor Day weekend
Zachary David Blosser
Portage County man to be sentenced in connection with death of girlfriend
Richfield police are searching for a suspect they say fled a traffic stop Thursday night.
Richfield police pursuit ends with power pole crash, suspect flees