Cleveland Hopkins Airport travelers prepare for Labor Day weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Labor Day weekend creeps up, travelers are ready for their last chance at a getaway for the summer.

“I’m a frequent flyer so I am used to the busy and I just enjoy traveling” said one traveler, Jennifer Statford.

The Federal Aviation Administration predicts this will be the third busiest holiday weekend of the year so far.

“I’m with my wife and we are going to have a good time. We are going to have a good time” said another traveler, Raymon Malone.

This comes days after Hurricane Idalia affected flights across the country including Cleveland.

It’s also just 24 hours after dozens of United Airline flight attendants picketed at Cleveland Hopkins demanding the airline for a fair contract.

Some said they are worried it could affect their holiday travel.

“I’d be a little upset. Especially right now while I am here at the airport,” said Statford.

Ultimately, flyers said despite the hassle, they have one goal in mind, to make it to their destination safely.

“We want everybody to be safe, that’s it. That’s all that makes a difference,” said Malone.

