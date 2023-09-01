Cleveland safety director on RISE safety partnership: ‘It really does get results’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More violent criminals have been taken off the streets thanks to a safety initiative called RISE.

The program helps the Cleveland Division of Police to team up with other agencies to catch criminals.

Working with the state of Ohio, the U.S. Marshals, ATF, Homeland Security, all of our partners, it really does get results,” Karrie Howard, Chief Director for Cleveland Public Safety, says.

Those results include nearly 100 felony arrests and the seizure of 44 illegally possessed guns.

Howard says a key element of the RISE program is partnership. He says all of these outside agencies are not allowed to come into the city of Cleveland unless they are asked.

“We had a meeting with myself and Chief [Wayne] Drummond with all of these partners and told them we could use their assistance. The overwhelming response was, ‘We can deliver resources and assets. Just tell us what you need us to do,’” says Howard.

These resources include teaming up with the Ohio Safety Highway Patrol (OSHP) Aviation Division to conduct multiple chases.

One of those includes troopers attempting to stop a person driving a stolen Kia Optima near Union Street.

The Aviation Division was able to lend hand by calling out the vehicle’s location to ground units and guided them to the intersection of Miles Avenue and East 120th Street.

This is where the Kia was t-boned by a car pulling out into the intersection.

As a result of the crash, the Kia went off the road and the driver ran towards nearby houses.

The Aviation team guided troopers to where the suspect was hiding in a backyard and then arrested.

“When our officers are making these arrests, it boost their morale because it lets the citizens know that they are hard at work. The fact that the state was able to come in and give us their support, that is also so important,” says Howard.

As far as the future of this program, Howard says they are working on recruitment, hiring more officers, and community involvement.

“These efforts are meant to be sustained. These are not we are going to do this for two weeks and we are out,” says Howard. “Our expectations are that this is going to be sustained to help us bring Cleveland to being a safer city.”

