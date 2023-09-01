CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo accused of jumping the gate to Lake Edge Condominiums and damaging a victim’s car is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

Police said the suspects walked up to 10301 Lake Ave. at approximately 1:07 a.m. on Aug. 23.

They then jumped the gate and damaged the victim’s car, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Duo jumps Cleveland condominium complex gate, damages car, police say (Cleveland Division of Police First District)

“The faces were covered but the clothing may give them away,” police stated.

If you recognize either of these suspects or have any other information on this criminal damaging, call the First District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-259011 with your tips.

