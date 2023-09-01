Duo steal Hyundai from Cleveland dealership in Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of stealing a car from used car dealership in Cleveland’s Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

Cleveland police said the suspects walked to Internet Auto Sales at 4617 West 130th St. around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 16.

They then stole a Hyundai off the lot, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Duo steal Hyundai from Cleveland used car dealership in Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood, police say (Cleveland Division of Police First District)

If you recognize either of these suspects or have any other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, call the First District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-251052 with your tips.

