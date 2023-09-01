Elyria addiction treatment center celebrates 1 year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After serving over 300 patients in the communities of Elyria and Lorain, Brightview Clinic is celebrating its first year.

Brightview Clinic helped their patients with about 2400 hours of medical treatment and about 1500 in counseling and therapy.

September 1st marks their first anniversary.

Brightview celebrates 1 year anniversary

“We wanted to say ‘Hey, we’re here, we have immediate access to treatment’ and to try to make a larger impact in the community,” Community Outreach Manager Jaramey Crouse said.

“Their lives have completely been transformed and changed because of coming to Brightview.”

“Some of them have gone to several programs, out of Lorain County and Lorain County, all over the place, and Brightview is the place that made the most significant impact on their life.”

Crouse says that he got involved at Brightview, to help the community.

“I’m a person in long-term recovery myself,” Crouse said. “For 20 years I ran the streets doing heroin, and was just living poor quality of life using drugs and other substances.”

The celebration included games, food, and even gave out awards to some of the patients that performed well in their respective programs.

“One of the big purposes of this is too, is to, you know, we want to show people that you don’t have to be intoxicated or impaired to have fun,” Crouse said.

