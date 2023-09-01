2 Strong 4 Bullies
Looking for a used car for under $20k? Good luck

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The prices of used cars continue to rise across the nation. It’s gotten so bad that, according to a study done by iseecars.com, only 16.3% of used cars in Cleveland-Akron are $20,000 or under.

Iseecars.com says that, in 2019, 57.6% of Cleveland used cars were less than $20,000, the 43rd largest change in price in the entire country in that time.

“Used car shoppers have to face the stark reality of paying more for cars with higher mileage compared to the pre-pandemic used market,” said Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst for Iseecars.com, “It’s news nobody wants to hear, but the numbers don’t lie. This means due diligence in knowing a used car’s market value and confirming its service history is more important than ever.”

Brauer suggest that, if you’re looking for a car, to wait. The problem is, this isn’t expect to normalize until 2027.

For those who are in absolute need of car shopping, Brauer suggests expanding the area of the search, and shopping around for similar models of cars that you like. Opening up the search could provide a great advantage when it comes to shopping.

For more information on the study done by iseecars.com, visit the link here.

