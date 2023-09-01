2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man robs Verizon at gunpoint in Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood, police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of robbing Verizon at gunpoint in Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said the aggravated robbery happened at 11624 Clifton Blvd. at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 26.

The suspect stole multiple new cell phones that were in the boxes before running away toward Lakewood, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Man robs Verizon at gunpoint in Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood, police say(Cleveland Division of Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this aggravated robbery, call First District Det. Zverina at 216-623-2532 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-262955 with your tips.

