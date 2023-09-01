Mentor company issues voluntary recall for chocolate truffles

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture announced Friday that a Mentor company is issuing a voluntary recall for chocolate truffles.

According to a news release, Fox Confections LLC said several flavors of its F-Bombs chocolate truffles include an undeclared FD&C Yellow #5 & #6 allergen.

The impacted flavors are:

Original

Peanut Butter

Cookies & Cream

Cookie Dough

Red Velvet

Raspberry

S’Mores

Candy Cane

Mint Chocolate Chip

Salted Caramel

The news release said a recall was issued due to the allergen not being included on the ingredient label.

Grocery stores in Northeast Ohio, Columbus and Chicago sold the products between Feb. 10, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2023.

There have been no reports of illness, and the news release said anyone showing signs of illness/allergies is asked to contact a doctor.

