2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Mentor company issues voluntary recall for chocolate truffles

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture announced Friday that a Mentor company is issuing a voluntary recall for chocolate truffles.

According to a news release, Fox Confections LLC said several flavors of its F-Bombs chocolate truffles include an undeclared FD&C Yellow #5 & #6 allergen.

The impacted flavors are:

  • Original
  • Peanut Butter
  • Cookies & Cream
  • Cookie Dough
  • Red Velvet
  • Raspberry
  • S’Mores
  • Candy Cane
  • Mint Chocolate Chip
  • Salted Caramel

The news release said a recall was issued due to the allergen not being included on the ingredient label.

Grocery stores in Northeast Ohio, Columbus and Chicago sold the products between Feb. 10, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2023.

There have been no reports of illness, and the news release said anyone showing signs of illness/allergies is asked to contact a doctor.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

South Euclid-Lyndhurst school bus driver selected for Ohio mayor’s safety group
South Euclid-Lyndhurst school bus driver selected for Ohio mayor’s safety group
Mentor company issues voluntary recall for chocolate truffles
Mentor company issues voluntary recall for chocolate truffles
Grand jury decision to be released in canton officer involved shooting
Canton police: Vape store bust uncovers gambling machines, drugs, gun
Labor Day weekend forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Heating up for the holiday weekend