Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-90 East in Cleveland

I-90 fatal accident
I-90 fatal accident(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed during an accident involving a truck Friday on Cleveland’s west side, according to Cleveland EMS.

The crash happened around 440 p.m. on I-90 East at the West 25th exit ramp.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest information.

