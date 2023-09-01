Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-90 East in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed during an accident involving a truck Friday on Cleveland’s west side, according to Cleveland EMS.

The crash happened around 440 p.m. on I-90 East at the West 25th exit ramp.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest information.

