Nearly 100 felony arrests made in Cleveland during first 2 weeks of CPD, OSHP partnership

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol have made 94 felony arrests within the first two weeks of their “surge days” operation.

Gov. DeWine brings state resources to help Cleveland police fight violent crime

State troopers are helping patrol the city’s neighborhoods on unannounced days to get violent criminals off the streets.

Troopers and officers are focusing on the city’s crime hot spots.

Along with nearly 100 arrests, 44 guns have been seized and 22 stolen vehicles have been recovered, according to OSHP.

A variety of drugs including fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine were also found.

OSHP said at least 10 juveniles were also arrested.

Cleveland Mayor Bibb addresses shortage of mental health providers for young people

