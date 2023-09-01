2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Heating up for the holiday weekend

Labor Day weekend forecast
Labor Day weekend forecast
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures falling into the 50s Friday morning.

Expect warmer temperatures today compared to the last few days, with highs in the upper 70s.

After a brief taste of Fall the last few days, temperatures will be warming up significantly for Labor Day weekend.

Expect highs in the upper 80s by Sunday.

Some spots may hit 90 degrees.

By Monday (Labor Day), we may hit 90 degrees in Cleveland for only the second time this year.

Unless something significant changes, Tuesday and Wednesday will also feature highs right around 90 degrees.

Evenings will be getting much warmer over the coming days, too.

Expect overnight low temperatures in the 70s Sunday through the middle of next week.

As of now, the forecast stays dry through much of next week.

