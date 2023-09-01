2 Strong 4 Bullies
Richfield police pursuit ends with power pole crash, suspect flees

Richfield police are searching for a suspect they say fled a traffic stop Thursday night.
Richfield police are searching for a suspect they say fled a traffic stop Thursday night.(MGN)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Richfield police are searching for a suspect they say fled a traffic stop Thursday night.

Police say a Richfield officer initiated the pursuit on I-77 near the I-271 interchange after the suspect vehicle fled from a traffic stop.

The car exited I-77 at Wheatley Road and lost control before driving through a fence and hitting a power line, police say.

The driver fled on foot and has been described by police as having tattooed arms and short dreads.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Richfield Police Department at 330-659-9500.

