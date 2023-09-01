Trio rob Cleveland store at gunpoint, steal employee’s phone, vape pens, police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trio caught on camera robbing a store at gunpoint in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood are on the loose, police say, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The aggravated robbery happened at Yellow Goose Market at 8808 Detroit Ave. at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Aug. 17, police stated.

Police said the suspects stole the employee’s phone, cigarettes, and vape pens.

The suspects then took off heading northbound on West 89th Street, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

If you recognize either of these suspects or have any other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, call the First District Det. Kosko at 216-623-2529 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-252978 with your tips.

