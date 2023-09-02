Body camera video reveals new details in Parma police pursuit turned deadly wrong-way crash

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is learning more about a hit-and-run crash that turned into a police pursuit and sadly ended in a wrong-way crash where two people lost their lives.

On Friday 19 News obtained dashboard and body camera footage from Parma police showing how it all happened.

The video does show that the officer stopped pursuing the suspect before he entered the highway the wrong way, but at the same time, the driver probably wouldn’t have entered the highway the wrong way if he hadn’t been getting chased by police in the first place. It’s a very controversial topic that many in the community are divided on.

Parma police say a gold Honda hit another Honda while turning left onto State Road.

In the video, you can see a Parma police officer chasing the hit-and-run driver onto I-480 eastbound and then onto Route 176 North.

Eventually, the Honda starts driving into the right-hand berm lane. Apparently, the officer thought the Honda exited at Spring Road and then couldn’t find him. We’re told the officer stopped the pursuit there. Then you can see the officer get back on 176 with his emergency lights off. shortly after that he spots a fiery crash on the opposite side of the highway and pulls over to help.

“11 to 69 is that the vehicle that you were pursuing that caused that accident that you know of, or no?” someone asked the officer over the radio.

The video shows firefighters and officers struggling to put out the massive fire.

19 News learned two young men in the wrong way car died, 21-year-old Jibril Allen and 23-year-old Darnell Prince.

ODOT highway cameras captured the speeding car cutting across the grass and then driving in the wrong direction on the highway.

19-year-old Ensenje Goodman was in the other car. She survived but was seriously hurt. Her jaw and back were fractured, both her ankles were broken, and she has several surgeries ahead of her. Her beloved dog, CC was in the car with her and died in the crash.

19 News spoke with Goodman’s parents last week.

“We’re just grateful she’s still here, still alive, still breathing, we’re able to still keep loving her,” said Kelvin Houston, Goodman’s stepfather.

Goodman had surgery this week and will be headed to rehab next. Her parents are hoping Parma and other departments will consider changing their pursuit policies.

“It doesn’t make sense for a property crime,” said Temeka Houston, Goodman’s mom. “It doesn’t make sense to chase someone through the streets like they have murdered somebody, or they kidnapped someone.”

Last week 19 News told you how Cleveland city council members are calling for a meeting with Parma and other suburbs to discuss their pursuit policies. As far as we know no date has been set for that meeting yet.

