Car crashes into Shaker Heights bus garage building

Shaker Heights crash
Shaker Heights crash(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed through the front of a Shaker Heights Board of Education bus garage building located in the 3600 block of Lee Road Saturday afternoon.

There is currently no information on injuries, if any.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest information.

