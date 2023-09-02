Cleveland closes off Market Avenue to car traffic to create more public space

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland permanently closes off a street in Ohio City to car traffic near the historic West Side Market, creating a new public space.

The street closure could open the door for restaurants, bars and a coffee shop in the area to expand their outdoor seating, sponsor events or hold concerts at or near the new pedestrian walkway.

It’s a move Ohio City, Incorporated says they’ve advocated for over the years.

Jessica Trivisonno, a Senior Strategist for the West Side Market tells 19 News, “There’s been a couple of pilots over the years starting in 2019. They closed it for a couple of months for the summer, Ohio City, Incorporated did. Then, during COVID the street was closed to support outdoor dining. The community really liked it, business owners really liked it. So, the city’s been working for a while now to work on getting the street closed permanently, and as of today it’s closed to cars for good.”

The closure is a major change, ushering in a new more expanded public space for foot and bike traffic only. That section of the street had just eight city parking spaces, but the additional room could pave the way for businesses to expand their outside seating and even hold special events or concerts if they choose.

Trivisonno tells 19 News, “A lot of the benefits pedestrianizing a street like this one, it supports the businesses, it gives people sort of an interesting thing to do. It creates a lot of really vibrant street life.”

Martin Molina of Cleveland says it’s safer for pedestrians, cyclists and people in wheelchairs, but there’s more, “I think that’s great especially for Ohio City, it gives it a big boost.”

Alan Wilhelms who is a regular customer on Market Avenue says when he was just 14 years old he walked this route to St. Ignatius High School. At the time the street was dark and empty, but he says popular businesses with outdoor seating have made the area come alive and he’s all for the street closure.

“I’m a fan of the street closing to cars, yes I am. I am friends with some of the merchants on the street and I fully understand that some are concerned about cars not being able to stop, so that people can run in to pick up something. But, on the other hand there are plenty of places to park in the neighborhood. I’ve always thought of it as the most European street in Cleveland and when cars are gone it’s even more so. It’s a pedestrian walkway,” Wilhelms said.

For Cleveland’s administration, the change has been on the city’s radar for a while, “I think closing Market Avenue is really going to help with West Side Market. People love to shop and then come over to the park and snack on something. This is just one step to creating a really vibrant corridor and continuing to improve our Market District,” Trivisonno of the West Side Market said.

