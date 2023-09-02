Cleveland Police: 1 injured following shooting on city’s East Side
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting that occurred Friday night on Cleveland’s East Side.
Cleveland Police say the shooting occurred at 11:58 p.m. in the 400 block of E. 115th Street, in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.
CPD says EMS transported the 31-year-old victim to a local hospital.
His current condition is unknown.
19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
