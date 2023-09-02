2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Police: 1 injured following shooting on city’s East Side

CPD says EMS transported the 31-year-old victim to a local hospital.
CPD says EMS transported the 31-year-old victim to a local hospital.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting that occurred Friday night on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland Police say the shooting occurred at 11:58 p.m. in the 400 block of E. 115th Street, in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

CPD says EMS transported the 31-year-old victim to a local hospital.

His current condition is unknown.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

I-90 fatal accident
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-90 East in Cleveland
Ohio City’s Market Avenue permanently closed to vehicular traffic
Cleveland closes off Market Avenue to car traffic to create more public space
On Friday 19 News obtained dashboard and body camera footage from Parma police showing how it...
Body camera video reveals new details in Parma police pursuit turned deadly wrong-way crash
Garage collapse frustration continues
Questions remain about Shoregate Towers in Willowick