I-90 West in Cleveland closed due to crash

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I-90 West in Cleveland is currently closed due to a crash.

Cleveland Police says the crash occurred on I-90 WB near West Boulevard.

CPD did not clarify the number of cars involved or any injuries.

According to the Ohio Dept. of Transportation, there is a 6-minute delay on I-90 between mile markers 169 and 168.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

