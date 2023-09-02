I-90 West in Cleveland closed due to crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I-90 West in Cleveland is currently closed due to a crash.

Cleveland Police says the crash occurred on I-90 WB near West Boulevard.

CPD did not clarify the number of cars involved or any injuries.

According to the Ohio Dept. of Transportation, there is a 6-minute delay on I-90 between mile markers 169 and 168.

