2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park

Caption
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN ROSE, Texas (CNN) - A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of Texas.

They were found in Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, Texas.

Paleontologists believe the tracks are from around 110 million years ago.

They were likely to belong to an Acrocanthosaurus which weighed up to 7 tons and a Sauropodseiden, which weighed around 44 tons.

The retail manager at Dinosaur Valley State Park said he had never seen this many dinosaur tracks.

Crews said it will take many days, or weeks, for the volunteers to remove the sediment covering and filling the tracks.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

A man picks up a sign amid debris of a storm-damaged business in Horseshoe Beach, Fla.,...
Hurricane Idalia looters arrested as residents worry about more burglaries
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
An Oregon business owner says she’s out thousands of dollars after a man raided her food cart.
Man breaks into food cart, steals owner’s phone, and sends himself over $1K using cash apps
FILE - Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New...
Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies