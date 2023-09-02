2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Heat and humidity on the rise this weekend

By Jon Loufman
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With more sun than clouds today look for highs in the mid 80s.

As clouds decrease tonight, we’ll see lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday’s sunshine will include a rise in relative humidity levels as highs head for the upper 80s.

Sunday night will be muggy and very mild with lows in the low 70s.

Labor Day will be sunny, hot and humid with highs around 90.

Sunshine, heat and humidity continue on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs both days near 90.

Under partly cloudy skies on Thursday, expect a few showers and highs in the low to mid 80s.

